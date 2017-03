JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling following a house fire on King’s Highway in Jackson early Friday morning.

According to Jackson Fire Department’s Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters found several dogs dead inside the home.

Investigators say the fire was set intentionally.

Angelo Taylor, 49, was arrested Saturday in connection to the fire.

At this time it’s unclear whether Taylor will face animal cruelty charges.