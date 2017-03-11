Thousands under a boil water advisory in Jackson

Related Coverage Jackson mayor says all water to the city has been restored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 20,000 customers are under a boil water advisory following the repairs of the Forest Avenue water line in Jackson, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. Here are the locations of those affected:

* Surface Water Customers with zip codes of 39204, 39212, and 39209

* Byram Surface Water Customers with zip codes of 39272

* Jackson State University 1400 JR Lynch Street, 39203

According to the MSDH, well water customers are not affected.

The city of Jackson began repairs on a 48-inch water main break a little after 3:00 Friday afternoon. Within 26 hours all three breaks in the water line were repaired nearly a day before schedule.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.