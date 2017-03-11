Velma Jackson wins 3A championship 46-32

By: Tyler Greever Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the fourth time in five years, the Velma Jackson Falcons sit on top of 3A.

Five-star guard and Mississippi State signee Nikolas Weatherspoon led the way with 18 points as Velma Jackson topped East Side 46-32. The star senior ends his high school career with a title and so does head coach Anthony Carlyle, who is stepping down from his position.

You can watch highlights of the game below and hear from Weatherspoon on how he wanted to win this championship with his little brother, Brandon, after getting to win two with his older brother Quinndary.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s