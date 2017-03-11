Velma Jackson wins 3A championship 46-32

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the fourth time in five years, the Velma Jackson Falcons sit on top of 3A.

Five-star guard and Mississippi State signee Nikolas Weatherspoon led the way with 18 points as Velma Jackson topped East Side 46-32. The star senior ends his high school career with a title and so does head coach Anthony Carlyle, who is stepping down from his position.

You can watch highlights of the game below and hear from Weatherspoon on how he wanted to win this championship with his little brother, Brandon, after getting to win two with his older brother Quinndary.

WATCH: @BsktBall_Guru6's last game at Velma Jackson ends with Falcons' 4th 3A title in 5 years. @quavo_mxbb led with 18 pts in 46-32 win. pic.twitter.com/BVYjQBJdTy — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 11, 2017

.@quavo_mxbb, @__bloading__ win title together as brothers after @IAM_QUINN11 won with Nick. So every Weatherspoon has a ring. Dad loves it. pic.twitter.com/Waum3EwiZ7 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 12, 2017