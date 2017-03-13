Amendment on state flag at public universities tabled at House meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lawmakers in House have decided to table an amendment that would require some Mississippi universities to fly the state flag.

On two separate bills, Rep. William Shirley proposed an amendment that would require some state schools to fly the state flag. If they don’t they wouldn’t receive certain tax breaks.

The amendment passed in the Senate last week, but lawmakers apart of the House decided in a meeting Monday to table it.

WJTV spoke to a lawmaker that is against the amendment.

“I feel that we shouldn’t tell the universities what to do,” said  Rep. Oscar Denton. “If they feel flying the state flag is bad, then it’s bad”

Since it’s tabled, lawmakers say this amendment could be brought up at anytime during the legislative session.

