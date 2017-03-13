Boil water advisory lifted for City of Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Boil water advisory issued over the weekend for Jackson water customers have been lifted.

The Mississippi Department of Health said the water is now safe to drink.

The advisory was issued after crews were working on a 48-inch transmission line.

The advisory has been lifted for the following areas.

Surface Water Customers with zip codes of 39204, 39212, and 39209

Byram Surface Water Customers with zip codes of 39272

Jackson State University 1400 JR Lynch Street, 39203

It affected 20,000 connections.

MSDH says these are the steps you should take now that the advisory has been lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example: 1 faucet — run for 10 minutes 2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes 3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing. Example: Discard any drinks , ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice. Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water.

any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with “cleared” system water. Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

(in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary. Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred. Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Boil water notices for City of Jackson water customers affected by the weekend's shutoff have been lifted. — Tony Yarber (@TonyYarber) March 13, 2017