ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –The parents of three children who died in an Attala County house fire last year appeared in court Monday.

30-year-old Rachel Keith and 35-year-old John Leach each were indicted on three counts of felony child neglect.

A judge set their bond at $15,000 each.

Authorities said three boys, ages 4 to 11, died in a fire that started Dec. 10 when they were at home alone.

The parents were arrested Friday.