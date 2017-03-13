Christana Kay is the weekend meteorologist for WJTV 12 and WHLT 22.

Born and raised in Georgia, Christana is a former Fox 5 intern (Atlanta, Georgia) and is currently completing her studies sat Mississippi State University, where she is also involved with the Famous Maroon Band as a color guard captain as well as President of NSCS (National Society for Collegiate Scholars).

Christana is very excited to be a part of the WJTV-12 family, and you can catch her on the air Saturday and Sunday mornings.