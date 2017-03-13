Mississippi State secures 2-seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State will start March Madness at home for the second-straight year as the Bulldogs received a program-best No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

MSU will face 15 seed Troy in the opening round Friday at 1:30 p.m. Seven seed DePaul and 10 seed Northern Iowa will meet at 11 a.m. Friday. The winners of the two games advance to play in Sunday’s second round.

Both first round games will be televised on ESPN2.

Tickets are on sale now and can be ordered online at http://www.hailstate.com/tickets, with fans having the option to pick seats and print tickets at home.

Fans can also order tickets by calling the MSU ticket office at 1-888-GO-DAWGS.

All-session tickets cost $40 for adults and $18 for both youth age 17 and under and MSU students.

Individual game tickets go on sale March 16.

Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs earned the record seed after notching the best regular season in program history. MSU claimed the school record for wins in a season for the third-straight year, going 29-4 overall.

State also claimed a program-best 13 SEC wins en route to matching the best league finish in school history with a second-place showing.

MSU knocked off LSU and Texas A&M to claim a second-straight trip to the SEC Tournament championship game.

Troy heads to Starkville 22-10. The Trojans defeated Arkansas State, UT Arlington and Louisiana-Lafayette to win the Sun Belt Tournament title.

DePaul brings a 26-7 overall record into this year’s tournament. The Blue Demons won the Big East regular-season championship before falling in the tournament title game to Marquette. Northern Iowa sits at 24-11 on the season after finishing runner-up to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference.