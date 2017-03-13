Pawn shop triple murder suspects go to court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied bond for two people accused of a triple murder that happened last year in Jackson.

Jamison Townsend and Joshua Garcia appeared before Hinds County Judge William Skinner Monday for their preliminary hearing.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the duo was denied bond and the case would be sent to the grand jury.

Townsend and Garcia were charged with three counts of capital murder. The were arrested in Geary County in Kansas in December.

The victims of the Jackson triple homicide, 81-year-old Cleveland “Bill” Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old Ted McLemore, were at Bill’s Pawn/Jewelry on Wilmington Street on December 17 when they were shot and killed.The were found dead inside the store.

Garcia and Townsend were arrested on the night of December 21 after being chased by Kansas authorities.

The duo was also wanted in connection with a business burglary in Pascagoula. That crime happened before the triple murder.