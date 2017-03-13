Reward offered for info in 2016 murder case where man found dead at Jackson park

By Published:
Justin Jones

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are still looking for the person responsible for killing a man in a park last year.

A reward is being offered for more information about the murder of Justin Jones.

On October 4, 2016, people walking in Presidential Hills Park found Jones’ body. Police said he was shot several times in the chest and the back.
He had been at the park attending a gathering at the park in honor of another homicide victim that had been murdered a week prior.

Police believe he never left the park that night and it is still unknown who shot him.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s