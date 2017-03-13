Reward offered for info in 2016 murder case where man found dead at Jackson park

Related Coverage JPD: Man found dead in Presidential Hills Park was shot multiple times

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are still looking for the person responsible for killing a man in a park last year.

A reward is being offered for more information about the murder of Justin Jones.

On October 4, 2016, people walking in Presidential Hills Park found Jones’ body. Police said he was shot several times in the chest and the back.

He had been at the park attending a gathering at the park in honor of another homicide victim that had been murdered a week prior.

Police believe he never left the park that night and it is still unknown who shot him.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.