Reward offered for info on wanted fugitive

By Published:
Willie Jones (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

A reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of Willie Jones, who also goes by Willie Ames.

He is wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Jones.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

