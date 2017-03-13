‘The Rez’ app available in Apple App Store

(WJTV) — The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has introduced a new cell phone app called The Rez.

Since the technology exists to help connect our agency with the public, especially our constituents who live at The Rez, we decided to utilize it,” said PRVWSD general manager John Sigman. “This app gives people immediate access to emergency announcements and other information about Barnett Reservoir.”

When residents register, and include their subdivision, a program within the app will allow the agency to immediately contact the user with announcements, such as boil water notices and other information.

The app is currently free and available for Apple users. It will be available to Android users in mid to late April.

Find The Rez app today at Apple’s app store.