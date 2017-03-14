2 arrested in connection with dozens of Vicksburg auto burglaries

By Published:
Left to Right: Sheddrick Thomas and Trevon Law (Photo: Vicksburg Police)

 

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police have charged two men in connection with multiple car break-ins.

Police said the arrested 20-year-old Sheddrick Thomas and 18-year-old Trevon Law on March 9.

Officers said the two could be responsible for as man as 31 auto burglaries that have happened in the city.

They currently face nine counts each of auto burglary, possession of a stolen auto, and felony eluding.

They both appeared in court Tuesday to be arraigned. A judge set their bond at A$120,000.

