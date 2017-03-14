9-Year-old boy dies after trying to escape rolling vehicle

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi boy was killed after his family’s car started moving while he was in the driver’s seat and he tried to jump out of it.

The Oxford Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2nnn6le ) 9-year-old Henry Miller died after the accident Sunday in Oxford.

Officers said he had gotten into the family car and it started to roll backward after he knocked it into neutral. He was struck by the car while trying to escape it.

He died at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi after emergency crews tried to save him.

___

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com

 

