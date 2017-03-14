Annual Mississippi Spelling Bee underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The annual Mississippi Spelling Bee was held Tuesday.

“The Mississippi Spelling Bee championship is the preliminary to the Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee,” said Teresa Robinson, MAE coordinator for the event. “This year we have a field of 45 candidates who will be vying to be Mississippi’s best speller and take that trip to Washington, D. C. for the finale.”

It’s sponsored by the Mississippi Association of Educators and Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

“In today’s technologically infused world, correct spelling is absolutely necessary,” MAE President Joyce Helmick said. “Although ‘spell check’ helps, it just doesn’t take the place of a person being able to accurately and quickly spell a word. We believe that by emphasizing spelling in a competitive program such as this, students can have fun while they learn.”

“Spelling bees have long been a staple in American classrooms,” Robinson said. “We are happy to continue the tradition.