Basketball camp focuses on safety, nutrition

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s Spring Break for school children in Jackson.

Finding something that is both fun and productive can be a challenge. But there’s a basketball camp that is focusing on safety and nutrition.

It is being held at the Johny Champion Gym on Hattiesburg Street.

There was free food, and positive motivation is being given to kids of all ages. The camp also promotes nutrition and awareness in the neighborhood for safety measures to help reduce crime.

It started Tuesday at 10 a.m. Retired professional basketball players were also there showing children the fundamentals of basketball.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s