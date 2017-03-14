Bond set at $250K for man charged with attempted kidnapping

Cody Coleson (Photo: Vicksburg Police)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap two people, authorities said.

According to Vicksburg Police, Cody Coleson was arrested on March 11.

Authorities said he attempted to kidnap two females at the Pemberton Square Mall.

The 22-year-old appeared in court Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

