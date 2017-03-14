Dolly Parton fund helps 921 who lost homes in TN wildfires

FILE PHOTO - Dolly Parton poses with Don McLean during a taping for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) – Dolly Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to 921 people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee last year.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2mIMi7i) reports that Dollywood Foundation President David Dotson said the fund received more than 80,000 donations in December and January, which has allowed it to issue the checks.

The wildfires struck in November, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.

Parton said afterward that she was heartbroken about wildfires that tore through the county where she grew up and promised to set up a fund to give $1,000 per month for six months to those who lost their primary residence in the blaze.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

 

FILE PHOTO – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton says she’s heartbroken about wildfires that tore through the Tennessee county where she grew up, but spared the Dollywood theme park that bears her name. At least 14,000 people have been forced to evacuate the tourist area of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and a dozen people have been injured in the wildfires. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 

