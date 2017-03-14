Jackson Police investigate Daniel Circle shooting

UPDATE: 03/15/2017 7:02am A man is recovering this morning after being shot in Jackson last night. At least three other people are believed to have been involved in the shooting.

There are very few details about the shooting. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation by police is asked to give the JPD a call at: (601) 960.1234.

UPDATE: 03/14/2017 10:08pm The Jackson Police Department (JPD) says an 18-year-old black male was shot in the upper torso during an argument. He was last listed in stable condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The JPD says three unidentified black male suspect ran from the scene of the shooting.

18 yoa black male shot once in upper torso during verbal altercation, stable condition at UMMC. Three unidentified BM suspects fled on foot. https://t.co/tCi8kcgjko — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 15, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Police in Jackson are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Daniel Circle.

The incident took place around 9:30pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Few details are available. This is a developing story. WJTV is working with authorities to learn more.

JPD investigating a shooting, 400 block of Daniel Cir. One victim shot, more information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 15, 2017

