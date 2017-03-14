JPD looking for suspect, motive in 2016 homicide investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said they are still looking for the person responsible for a murder that happened on Noel Street last year.

Officer said 64-year-old Frank Bennett was found dead inside of a home that had been set on fire.

On October 5, 2016, firefighters went to the home to respond to the fire. A body was found badly burned in a bedroom. We’re told the victim’s hands were tied together with some type of wiring material.

Investigator said the death appeared to be suspicious.

The coroner later found that the victim was shot in the head. They were able to identify the body as Bennett through DNA matches.

There is still no suspect or motive for this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding suspect(s) involved in this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

