Kenya’s public doctors to end 100-day strike that saw deaths

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - A doctor holds his stethoscope in the air as he and other medical staff protest the detention of their union leaders, outside an appeal court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. A Kenyan court has released seven doctors who are officials in the medics' union and who were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – An official with Kenya’s doctors union says the country’s public hospital doctors have agreed to end a 100-day strike that saw people dying from lack of care.

Dr. Ouma Oluga says the government agreed to sign a deal to address pay and other issues in dispute.

Dozens of people died from lack of medical care during the strike, as the majority of Kenyans cannot afford private health care.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had threatened to fire the 5,000 doctors if they didn’t return to work.

Doctors say they want a pay increase and improvements to dilapidated public health facilities. They also want Kenya to address a huge shortage of doctors.

 

