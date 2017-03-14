New cases of mumps reported in the U.S.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — New cases of the mumps have been reported around the U.S. and in neighboring states.

One advocacy group believes the mumps vaccine isn’t working because more cases are popping up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it could cause swelling of the brain that can lead to permanent disabilities or death.

Mumps is often associated with the symptoms of a common cold, such as fever, headaches, and muscle aches. However, it’s then followed by major swelling of the salivary glands — that’s when it’s most contagious.

Mary Jo Perry is the president of Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights. She said her son was diagnosed with the mumps in 2009.

“My son who was fully vaccinated after his second MMR, seven months later, had the mumps,” she said. “So the problem is with the mumps vaccine.”

The vaccine has proven to be nearly 90 percent effective in two doses, but the Washington Post recently reported that health officials are considering recommending an extra dose because of the increasing number of cases over the last decade.

“What they’re seeing is that most of these cases of mumps are almost exclusively in fully vaccinated children,” Perry said. “So what’s happening is the vaccine is not working.”

The Mississippi Department of Health has no reported cases of the mumps so far for 2017 or 2016.