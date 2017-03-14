Non-profit organization works to ‘Revitalize Mississippi’

Related Coverage Cleanup starts on blighted properties near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Around Jackson State University, you may notice some big changes surrounding the campus.

Abandoned buildings are being removed by a nonprofit group in the city, called Revitalize Mississippi.

The nonprofit has teamed up with the JSU Development Foundation to clear out these eyesores and make room for future developments. Jackson State bought these properties about four years ago with the intention of developing dorms, but financial issues halted that plan.

The group has also partnered with the City of Jackson. This Jackson State Project alone will clear out 22 abandoned buildings.