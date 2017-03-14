NY AG: Tillerson used alias on Exxon climate change email

David Koenig, Business Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Exxon Mobil Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rex W. Tillerson speaks at a news conference following the annual shareholders meeting in Dallas, Wednesday, May. 27, 2009. Tillerson defended the company's record on climate change, which many scientists blame on burning oil and other fuels. He said oil and gas will continue to be the world's dominant fuels until at least 2030, meeting nearly two-thirds of world demand. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)

DALLAS (AP) – The New York attorney general says that while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of Exxon he used an alias in emails to talk about climate change.

The attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, made the accusation in a letter to a New York court Monday. He is investigating whether the company deceived investors and the public by hiding for decades what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.

FILE PHOTO – In this Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, right, joined by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, speaks during a news conference, in New York. Exxon is expanding its counter-attack against critics and is now seeking to quash subpoenas by Schneiderman, as well as Healey, who both say that the company deceived investors and the public by hiding what it knew about the link between burning fossil fuels and climate change. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Schneiderman says Exxon failed to disclose that Tilleson used an account named “Wayne Tracker” to send and receive emails about issues including risk management related to climate change. Wayne is Tillerson’s middle name.

Exxon Mobil spokesman Alan Jeffers says the email account was created for secure and quick communication between Tillerson and senior executives over various topics.

 

