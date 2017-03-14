Officer shoots alleged bank robber in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A Ridgeland Police officer shot an alleged bank robber, authorities said.

According to Warren Strain, Communication Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the robbery happened at the Bancorp South on Pear Orchard Road.

Crime scene technicians of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Criminal Reconstruction Unit are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Strain said it happened at 2 p.m.

We’re told the officers arrived on the scene and shots were fired. The suspect was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.