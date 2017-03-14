Swiss Olympic halfpipe champion I-Pod to have knee surgery

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov competes to place fourth at the snowboard half pipe final event at the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Kreischberg, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

GENEVA (AP) – Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov will have surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury at the snowboard world championships.

The Swiss ski federation says Podladtchikov tore the ACL in his right knee during his silver medal-winning performance on Saturday in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

The 28-year-old snowboarder, known as I-Pod, will have the operation on Thursday in St. Moritz.

The Swiss team says Podladtchikov should return in time to defend his Olympic title next year in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

FILE PHOTO – Switzerland’s Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan, left, and bronze medalist Taku Hiraoka, also of Japan, after he won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 

The Russia-born Podladtchikov took gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when two-time defending champion Shaun White of the United States was fourth.

 

FILE PHOTO – Switzerland’s Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates after his half pipe run during the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Podladtchikov won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s