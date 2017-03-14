Temporary Road Closure on Spillway Road Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The northwest-bound upper lanes of Bob Anthony Parkway, also known as Spillway Road, will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

All traffic rerouted to the lower road.

The lower road will be converted to accommodate two-way traffic. This closure is expected to end by 4 p.m. the same day.

The closure is due to new equipment being delivered to and installed at the Reservoir Control Tower.

For the latest news on The Rez, visit TheRez.ms.gov, or download The Rez app from the Apple Store.