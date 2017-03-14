Temporary Road Closure on Spillway Road Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The northwest-bound upper lanes of Bob Anthony Parkway, also known as Spillway Road, will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

All traffic rerouted to the lower road.

The lower road will be converted to accommodate two-way traffic. This closure is expected to end by 4 p.m. the same day.

The closure is due to new equipment being delivered to and installed at the Reservoir Control Tower.

For the latest news on The Rez, visit TheRez.ms.gov, or download The Rez app from the Apple Store.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s