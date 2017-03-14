Woman dies in Paden Street shooting; JPD searching for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting on Paden Street that left one woman dead.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a woman was shot inside a home.

Police are looking for Evelyn Powell in connection with the shooting. She was last seen in a white Dodge Durango. Jones said there might have been others inside the SUV.

This is the 14th homicide of the year.

Other details about the shooting have not been released yet.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as we get them.

JPD investigating their 14th homicide @WJTV woman was shot and killed here on Paden st pic.twitter.com/HrxZ6RM152 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 14, 2017

A neighbor tells me she heard several gun shots around noon and when she looked outside she saw a bunch of police cars @WJTV — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 14, 2017

White Dodge Durango fled the scene, occupied 2-3 times possibly being driven by Evelyn Powell. https://t.co/8xeSA9HhiV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 14, 2017

JPD investigating 14th homicide, 2340 Paden St. BF shot inside residence. Suspect is Evelyn Powell, last seen in white Dodge Durango. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 14, 2017

Shooting on Paden st in Jackson. Neighbors say it happened around noon @WJTV working to get more details pic.twitter.com/OXOcvVm0tI — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) March 14, 2017

