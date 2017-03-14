Woman dies in Paden Street shooting; JPD searching for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting on Paden Street that left one woman dead.
According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, a woman was shot inside a home.
Police are looking for Evelyn Powell in connection with the shooting. She was last seen in a white Dodge Durango. Jones said there might have been others inside the SUV.
This is the 14th homicide of the year.
Other details about the shooting have not been released yet.
WJTV has a crew at the scene. We will provide updates as we get them.
