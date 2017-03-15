Grant Garland joined WJTV 12 in December of 2016 as a meteorologist.

He moved to the Deep South after working at WTAP, in Parkersburg, WV, where he was the Weekend Meteorologist and Multimedia Journalist.

Grant was born in Fayetteville, NC and grew up in Roebuck, SC. Grant knew that he wanted to be a meteorologist since he was seven years old when he was given his first weather book in 1999. Grant’s passion for learning about the weather was furthered when a funnel cloud passed over his house in the 3rd grade.

Grant did a year of college at Spartanburg Methodist College in 2012 and then transferred to the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He graduated from ULM in 2015 with a B.S. degree in Atmospheric Science.

During the summer of 2013, Grant interned at WSPA in Spartanburg, SC. He learned about what takes place on and off the air as a broadcast meteorologist. He also was the part-time meteorologist for KTVE/KARD in Monroe, LA for a brief period during his senior year of college. There he gained experience about what it is like to be a weekend meteorologist.

Grant enjoys laughing with family and friends. He loves taking his dog, Pongo, for walks around town. He is a Disney fanatic and loves going to Disney World. He loves going to theme parks. He is also a Harry Potter fanatic. He enjoys reading books like Harry Potter, the Inheritance Cycle, Indiana Jones books, and Jurassic Park.

Grant is blessed to be a part of WJTV’s Storm Team 12!