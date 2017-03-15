Liquid meth found during traffic stop in Brandon; 1 arrested

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon Police arrested a man during a traffic stop for having liquid meth.

48-year-old Jose Demesio De Leon Silva is charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Officers said around 7:30 a.m., they pulled over a vehicle on I-20 East near the Downtown Brandon exit because of a traffic violation. The car had a Texas license plate. We’re also told the driver didn’t have a license.

The officer became suspicious during the traffic stop and gained consent to search the vehicle. The officer found about two and a half gallons of liquid meth. Officer said that volume would produce about 23 pounds pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $460,000.

Silva appears to reside in the Austin, Texas, and the Nuevo Larado area of Mexico.

