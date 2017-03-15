Man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of cocaine in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested drug and weapons charges in northeast Mississippi.

Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told local news media Tuesday that 32-year-old Rico Morris was arrested after investigators searched his home March 10. They found nearly two pounds of powder cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash.

Morris is charged with trafficking more than 30 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held at the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre says the arrest was a part of a near five-week investigation following a Feb. 5 shooting at Morris’ residence. Morris told police that armed men tried to rob his residence and a juvenile female was shot in the process.