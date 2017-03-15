Mississippi can offer higher pay for next pension director

Pat Robertson (Photo: PERS of Mississippi Website)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A new state law will let Mississippi offer a higher salary while seeking a new director for its state government pension program.

Pat Robertson intends to retire in 2018 as director of the Public Employees Retirement System.

She is one of many state government employees with a salary capped at 150 percent of what the governor earns. With the governor’s salary at $122,160, the cap is $183,240.

The new law will lift the cap and let the PERS board offer a higher salary. Robertson’s pay would not be affected.

Republican Sen. Sean Tindell of Gulfport says he was told the PERS board intends to set a top salary of $215,000.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1301 on Monday, and it becomes law July 1.

