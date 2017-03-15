New Walmart opens in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — A new Walmart is open for business in Yazoo City.

The doors opened to shoppers on Wednesday.

We’re told the supercenter provides about 300 jobs to the area. It’s located on Grand Avenue.

The Yazoo City Supercenter is a full grocery store with fresh produce, meat, pantry staples and more. In addition to organics and nutritious food choices, customers will also find a full-service deli and in-store bakery offering cakes and fresh baked breads.

