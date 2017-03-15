New Walmart opens in Yazoo City

By Published:

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — A new Walmart is open for business in Yazoo City.

The doors opened to shoppers on Wednesday.

We’re told the supercenter provides about 300 jobs to the area. It’s located on Grand Avenue.

The Yazoo City Supercenter is a full grocery store with fresh produce, meat, pantry staples and more. In addition to organics and nutritious food choices, customers will also find a full-service deli and in-store bakery offering cakes and fresh baked breads.

Get more information on the store’s Facebook page.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s