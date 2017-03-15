Salvation Army Jackson holds ‘Open Air Meeting’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Salvation Army Jackson Command handed out meals to the homeless Wednesday.

The group set up in Poindexter Park and played music as they gave out meals.

This was all apart of the Open Air Meeting. We’re told by organizers that this event is tradition for the Salvation Army. It’s a chance for them to reach out to the community and spread the gospel.

The @salarmyjxn is at Poindexter Park for their Open Air Meeting. Also got a chance to hear the London Citadel Band. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/clJb814jqQ — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) March 15, 2017

