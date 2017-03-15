Several Cleveland stores issued citations for selling alcohol, tobacco to minors

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A few local Cleveland convenience stores were given citations for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors.

Five citations were also issued to minors in possession of alcohol.

Investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division recently teamed up with the Cleveland Police Department to conduct alcohol and beer compliance checks in Cleveland.

On March 9, the following businesses received citations:

Z-Mart on MLK Drive, 3 violations

Cleveland Gas Mart on Sunflower Road, 1 violation

Super Save #18 on Sunflower Road, 1 violation

Five violations were issued at On The Rocks on Sunflower Road, to five minors in possession of alcohol.

Four other businesses were checked and were not issued violations.

“Retailers who choose to sell alcohol and tobacco to minors are sending a message to our youth that it is acceptable to break the law,” Attorney General Hood said. “This message not only promotes irresponsible consumption of alcohol to our minors, it also increases the number of our young ones who get behind the wheel after drinking. The lives of our children and loved ones are at risk whenever alcohol consumption and driving are mixed.”

Anyone caught and continue to sell, you can lose their permit to sell and face a fine of $1,000 to $2,000, and up to a year in jail.

During the past fiscal year, the Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit has conducted more than 6,600 alcohol compliance checks with a 3.12% buy rate across the state.

Additionally, the division conducted 223 retailer training sessions with 475 retailer clerks in attendance.