16-year-old Ridgeland bank robber didn’t have a weapon

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — More details are being released about a bank robbery that happened earlier this week that police said involved a 16-year-old.

Officers shot the alleged robber who they say was fleeing from police.

New details about the investigation revealed that the teen was not armed with a weapon during the robbery as authorities initially thought.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the officer-involved shooting. Ridgeland PD is the lead agency over the bank robbery.

Ridgeland Police said on March 14 a little after 2 p.m., the teen covered his face and went into the BancorpSouth on S. Pear Orchard Road demanding money with a green bag.

An officer noticed a person matching the description of the robber in a Toyota Yaris in the area. We’re told that officer tried to pull over the car, but the driver kept going.

Ridgeland Police said the chase lasted about three minutes. After driving through residential areas, he turned on Faith Hill Street from Peach Orchard Road. Officer said the suspect drove his vehicle across three lawns nearly striking several police cars in the process.

The suspect continued to attempt escape. That’s when officers discharged their weapons. The teen was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

MBI agents were contacted and called to the scene.

Ridgeland PD said further investigation determined that the teen did not have a weapon. They said they received a call from the bank reporting that the suspect may be armed and this information had been relayed to the officers responding to the call.

MBI preliminary reports at the crime scene show that no firearm was located inside the suspect’s vehicle or at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

The Ridgeland Police Department will be charging the teen with the simple robbery, felony fleeing/evading arrest. These charges will be filed by affidavit with the Madison County Youth Court for prosecution.