2 Hinds County Sheriff’s Department employees found dead in Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Authorities in Madison County are conducting an investigation into the deaths of two Hinds County Sheriff’s Department employees.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker said 26-year-old Darryl E. Davis and 28-year-old LaKrisna Myers were found dead when deputies showed up to do a welfare check at a home on Clearview Drive.

Davis was employed by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and Myers worked at the Raymond jail as a nurse practitioner.

Sheriff Tucker said Myers owned the Clearview Drive home and had lived there for several years. He also said he believed Myers and Tucker were dating.

Davis’ service weapon was recovered from the scene.

We’re told that investigators are still trying to determine what lead to the deaths.

He is not calling the investigation a homicide or a murder-suicide at this time. He said they are still going over evidence collected from the scene.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene Wednesday after the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department asked Madison deputies to do a welfare check because the two hadn’t shown up for work.

Both the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered the bodies.

