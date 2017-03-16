3 arrested in connection with Clinton prescription fraud case

Left to Right: Anthony Beverly, Ranisha Longstreet, James Love (Photo: Clinton PD)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are arrested in Clinton in connection with prescription fraud.

Police arrested Ranisha Longstreet and her husband, Anthony Beverly, and James Love.

On March 13, Clinton Police went to the CVS on Highway 80.

They said Longstreet and Love were sitting in a car. Beverly was inside the store and was arrested.

Officers said Longstreet worked at a Rankin County hospital and allegedly stole blank prescription forms over an extended period. Beverly allegedly would forge the prescriptions and used different names for the patient information.

We’re told officers along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics received a search warrant on March 15 for Longstreet and Beverly’s home on Whitworth Street in Jackson.They said that’s when they found evidence that Longstreet had been stealing the blank prescriptions from her employer.

Clinton Police said the three suspects had filled more than 2,670 dosage units of hydrocodone-acetaminophen. Authorities said the investigation might reveal more fraudulent prescriptions; they expect the pill dosage count to grow.

