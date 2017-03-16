Authorities: Hinds County jail escapee possibly with girlfriend

By Published:
Jermaine Butler and Shaniqua Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are still looking for the third Hinds County jail escapee that broke out of the  Raymond jail earlier this month.

U.S. Marshals said they are also looking Jermaine Butler’s girlfriend, Shaniqua Williams. They said Williams is a person of interest in his escape from the jail.

Butler along with two other escaped the jail on March 4. Authorities believe Williams and Bulter may be together.

She is wanted in Tuscaloos, Ala.  for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstruction. Her arrest history includes murder, possession of narcotics and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900 or Crime Stoppers.

