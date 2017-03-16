Brian Jernigan named superintendent of Nettleton Schools

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The Nettleton School District has hired a new superintendent.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mKbx7I ) Brian Jernigan will replace current chief, Michael Cates, who announced his retirement in January. Jernigan begins his new post July 1.

Jernigan says he plans to visit the district to begin preparing for his new role before then, but he wants to remain focused on his responsibilities in Monroe County until the official transition. He currently serves as assistant superintendent there. Prior to that he served as a principal in the Tupelo Public School District and he taught in the Aberdeen School District.

Jernigan says he already knows several people in the Nettleton community, including some teachers and administrators in the district, which he hopes will make the transition a smooth one.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com