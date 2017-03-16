Mom of teen killed in 2016 files wrongful death lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of a teen being shot and killed last year.

Charles McDonald was shot and killed in July of 2016. Police said during their initial investigation that McDonald was allegedly breaking into a vehicle near Performance Oil on McDowell Road.

Wayne Parish, a co-owner of the business was indicted last year on a first-degree murder charge.

The attorney for McDonald’s mother says Parish has bonded out of jail.

WJTV spoke with McDonald’s Attorney Carlos Moore and McDonald’s mother, Yvette Mason-Sherman during a news conference Thursday.

“This was not something done in the heat of passion,” Moore said. “He paused. He saw her pull up before he ever fired that first shot and yet still he fired several shots in the mother’s presence. He clearly knew what he was

“If you’re a mother, you know the love you have for your kids, and through my son’s life, I have always been with him through whatever trials and tribulations that he’s been through,” Sherman said. “It doesn’t get easy. With faith in my family and attorneys, there will be justice in the end.”

The lawsuit is filed against Parish, as well as his boss, and employer.