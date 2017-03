JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Capitol was packed with people who are concerned about funding for public education.

The rally, called “A Seat at the Table,” was held in the 2nd Floor of the Rotunda Thursday.

Students, parents, educators spoke during a news conference about having adequate funding for public schools.

They said this was a community response to legislative leaders’ intent to rewrite Mississippi’s education funding formula MAEP.

JPS student wanting better funding for education, says she's dealt with outdated textbooks pic.twitter.com/06lMfzQkdq — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 16, 2017

The Capitol is packed with parents, educators and other leaders wanting a "seat at the table" for public ed funding pic.twitter.com/U4R8K7o2gr — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 16, 2017

The most creative sign so far pic.twitter.com/6Th2Lof31g — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 16, 2017

Dozens gather at the Capitol. Parents wanting a seat at the table when it comes to public ed funding formula. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/u4TQ2ei5gH — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) March 16, 2017