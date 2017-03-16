TRAFFIC: Highway 80 west in Pearl: jackknifed tractor trailer

WJTV
Photo Credit: Pearl Police Department (Pearl, Mississippi)

PEARL, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic is slowly moving on Highway 80 westbound in Pearl, Mississippi.

The Pearl Police Department says that traffic can get around a jackknifed tractor trailer in the roadway but travel times will be increased.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.  Drivers are advised to use extra caution near the incident.  Traffic delays may increase temporarily.

Lt. Brian McGairty confirms that there were no injuries to the driver.

Traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

