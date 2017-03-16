UMMC announces layoffs due to budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center said they will cut about 195 jobs and eliminate 85 vacant positions.

UMMC made the announcement Thursday about its financial action plan to address unanticipated reductions to patient care reimbursement and other revenues currently totaling $32.7 million.

UMMC officials said they have identified $24 million in savings through a combination of reduced spending and enhanced revenues. The reductions are because of budgeting issues. The fiscal years ends June 30.

“Unfortunately, it was not possible to reach savings of this magnitude without reductions in staffing,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. Her only conditions for the plan, Woodward said, were that leaders make adjustments “without negatively impacting the patient experience or academic integrity. All other options were available to meet the target.

We’re told that the employees who are impacted represent all facets of the organization, including the health system; the academic, research and service areas; and the faculty.

“We have arranged outplacement services to assist them with job searches, benefits or transition to retirement, when applicable,” Woodward said.

Woodard said the savings of $24 million won’t completely solve the Medical Center’s current financial problems.

“We expect these pressures on our revenues to continue, so our emphasis on efficiency, growing revenues and finding new ways to provide the same or better services at a reduced cost will continue through fiscal year 2018.”