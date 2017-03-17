2 Sumrall firefighters killed in hit & run crash

SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) — Two Sumrall firefighters are dead, and another is hurt after a hit and run in the Pine Belt.

It happened on Highway 589 in Lamar County on Wednesday.

Deputies say the Sumrall volunteer firefighters were directing traffic when a car hit them.

Alvin Beasly and Loretta Sykes died. Shaun Hahn has a few broken ribs.

Deputies later arrested Brandon Eaton.

“He pulled into a person’s yard and a person called 911 and said someone is out in my yard and his car is messed up, and he says he thinks he got into a wreck and he may of hit some people,” Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.