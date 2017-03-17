5 J.C. Penny locations in Mississippi closing

(WJTV) — A total of five J.C. Penny locations in Mississippi will be closing.

The department store announced in February that they would be closing two distribution facilities and approximately 130 to 140 stores over the next few months.

The list of locations was released Friday. A total of 138 stores will close along with one supply chain facility in Lakeland, Fla., and relocate one supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif.

About 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June, officials said.

In Mississippi, the following locations will close:

Leigh Mall in Columbus

Southgate Plaza in Corinth

Greenville Mall in Greenville

Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian

Oxford Mall in Oxford

J.C. Penny representative said the company is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for some of its workers. They also plan on providing outplacement support services for those eligible associates who will be leaving the company.

Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.