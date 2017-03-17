Authorities investigating shooting in Yazoo City

WJTV
Photo Courtesy of Calvin, Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Yazoo City.

According to law enforcement, the incident happened near Calhoun Avenue and 5th Street.

Photo courtesy of Calvin, Yazoo City

Details about what happened have not been released yet.

WJTV has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide updates as soon as we get them.

