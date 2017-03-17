Bulldogs break record to top Troy 110-69 in tournament opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A new look for the starting lineup brought a new program record for Mississippi State on Friday.

Chinwe Okorie’s two fourth quarter free throws gave the Bulldogs 95 points, surpassing the most they’ve ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game, as they dominated No. 15 seed Troy 110-69 in their tournament opener. The points marked a season high for second-seeded Mississippi State. It’s also the most the Bulldogs have scored in a game since putting up 109 against Mississippi Valley State in 2015.

Morgan William was the only usual starter, but Blair Schaefer sure seemed comfortable in her new role. She already reached a new career high of 21 points by the end of the third quarter and finished with that to lead her team.

After a tight first quarter that saw MSU leading by just six, the Bulldogs seized control in the second quarter. They outscored the Trojans 29-6 for the frame, taking a 56-27 lead into halftime. Victoria Vivians capped it off with a ridiculous buzzer-beater and added 13 points off of the bench.

MSU will host seventh-seeded DePaul in Starkville on March 19 for its second round matchup. DePaul beat No. 10 seed Northern Iowa 88-67 to advance.