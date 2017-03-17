8-year-old and two women targeted during overnight carjackings

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating two Friday morning carjackings.

We’re told the first happened around 12:30 a.m. on Raymond Road.

Police say three men, who were armed, carjacked a woman in the parking lot of Woodridge Apartments. Those men took a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra with a Herron Gear paper tag. No one was hurt during that carjacking.

The second carjacking happened at 5:51 a.m. Two men pulled out guns on a woman and an 8-year-old child on Laurel Oak Drive. The men took the woman’s silver Honda Accord. The license plate is HVB 689. No one was hurt.

Jackson Police believe the carjacking on Raymond Road and Laurel Oak Drive are related. The white Hyundai taken around midnight was at the scene of the second carjacking Friday morning.

Jackson Police are looking for both stolen vehicles.

JPD investigating two early morning S. Jackson carjackings, 2016 white Hyundai Elantra (Herrin Gear) paper tag, slvr. Honda Accord (HVB 689) — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 17, 2017

If you have any information about the investigations, call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.