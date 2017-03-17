Coroner: Hinds County deputy killed by girlfriend in murder-suicide

Related Coverage 2 Hinds County Sheriff’s Department employees found dead in Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The coroner has concluded that the two Hinds County Sheriff’s Department employees found dead in a Madison County home died as a result of a murder-suicide.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the investigation and all evidence supports that 28-year-old Lekrisna Myers shot 26-year-old Darryl Davis in her Clearview Drive home. He said Davis’ death is ruled a homicide and Myers’ death is ruled a suicide.

Davis was a deputy in Hinds County, and Myers worked as a nurse at the Raymond jail.

Breeland said Davis’ weapon was used. Both people were shot in the head, he said.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene Wednesday after the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department asked Madison deputies to do a welfare check because the two hadn’t shown up for work.

Authorities said Myers and Davis were in a relationship.